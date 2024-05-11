'Yogi Adityanath Is Next, If PM Modi Wins, He Will Change UP CM Within Two Months,' Claims Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arvind Kejriwal, addressing his first press conference since leaving jail, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not only imprison Opposition leaders but also leaders from their own party.

Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a "one nation, one leader" campaign and will soon destroy the political career of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Politics of Advani, Murli Joshi, Shivraj Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje, Khattar, Raman Singh has been finished, Yogi Adityanath is next. If he (PM Modi) wins, he will change UP CM within two months," Kejriwal said.

"Our country is extremely ancient; everytime a tyrant attempted to grab power, the people deposed him. Once again, a despot wishes to abolish democracy. I've come to beg from 140 crore people," he explained.

Lashing out at the BJP, Kejriwal asked who would be the saffron party's Prime Minister as PM Modi is turning 75 next year and according to his party's rule, he has to take retirement from politics. The AAP chief said,

"Their seats are decreasing everywhere in Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, UP, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is also being speculated that they are getting 220-230 seats. INDIA government is being formed at the centre. AAP will be a part of it, we will give Delhi the status of complete statehood. LG of Delhi will belong to the people of Delhi, the current LG has just come from Gujarat."