SHOCKING! 10-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Maggi In UP's Pilibhit, 6 Others Hospitalised

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A minor boy died after consuming Maggi along with rice due to food poisoning in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. Five other members of his family are admitted to the hospital.



Seema, a resident of Rahul Nagar under Puranpur tehsil area, is married to Sonu, a resident of Dehradun. Seema had come to her parents' house on Thursday with her sons Rohan and Vivek and daughter Sandhya, where all the family members slept after eating Maggi rice at night.

On the same night, the condition of Seema's husband Sonu, her son Rohan, Vivek, daughters Sandhya's deteriorated. According to the information, all these people had eaten Maggi, after which everyone started vomiting and diarrhea.

On Friday morning, everyone was admitted to the village clinic for treatment.



The family members have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

As the condition of Seema's other son Vivek did not improve, he was referred to the district hospital. There was a panic due to all the family members falling ill together. Dr. Rashid of CHC said that all the people who fell ill have symptoms of food poisoning.

