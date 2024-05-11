Everest to Elbrus: 7 highest peaks of each of the continents

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mount Everest to Mount Kilimanjaro are among the highest peaks on each continent. Everest reigns in Asia at 8,848.86m. Aconcagua dominates South America at 6,960.8m. Denali stands tallest in North America at 6,190.5m. Kilimanjaro claims Africa's peak at 5,895m. Elbrus leads Europe at 5,642m. Vinson Massif rules Antarctica at 4,892m. Puncak Jaya tops Oceania at 4,884m

Located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and China, Everest is the highest peak on Earth, standing at 8,848.86 meters

Situated in the Andes mountain range in Argentina, Aconcagua is the tallest peak in South America, reaching an elevation of 6,960.8 meters

Found in Alaska, USA, Denali is the highest peak in North America, towering at 6,190.5 meters

Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa, with its highest point, Uhuru Peak, reaching an elevation of 5,895 meters

Situated in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia, Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe, standing at 5,642 meters

As the highest peak in Antarctica, Vinson Massif reaches an elevation of 4,892 meters

Located in Papua Province, Indonesia, Puncak Jaya is the highest peak in Oceania, with an elevation of 4,884 meters