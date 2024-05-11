               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Everest To Elbrus: 7 Highest Peaks Of Each Of The Continents


Asia: Mount Everest

Located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and China, Everest is the highest peak on Earth, standing at 8,848.86 meters

South America: Aconcagua

Situated in the Andes mountain range in Argentina, Aconcagua is the tallest peak in South America, reaching an elevation of 6,960.8 meters

North America: Denali

Found in Alaska, USA, Denali is the highest peak in North America, towering at 6,190.5 meters

Africa: Mount Kilimanjaro

Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa, with its highest point, Uhuru Peak, reaching an elevation of 5,895 meters

Europe: Mount Elbrus

Situated in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia, Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe, standing at 5,642 meters

Antarctica: Vinson Massif

As the highest peak in Antarctica, Vinson Massif reaches an elevation of 4,892 meters

Australia (Oceania): Puncak Jaya

Located in Papua Province, Indonesia, Puncak Jaya is the highest peak in Oceania, with an elevation of 4,884 meters

