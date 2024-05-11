8 Bangladeshi Nationals En Route Pune Held At Agartala Railway Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, May 11 (IANS) Eight Bangladeshi nationals headed for Pune, including seven women, were arrested on Saturday from the Agartala railway station for illegally entering the country, the police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation arrested the eight Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian middleman who were about to board the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

The detainees told the police that from Kolkata, they planned to go to Pune in Maharashtra in search of jobs.

Earlier this week, 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and three children, were arrested from a village in Tripura's Dhalai district while on their way back to Bagerhat district in Bangladesh's Khulna Division.

According to the police, they entered West Bengal without any passport or valid documents three years ago and went to Bengaluru from there in search of jobs.