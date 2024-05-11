J&K: Srinagar LS Seat All Set To Go For Polls On May 13

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that all arrangements have been worked out to the minutest detail to provide a free and safe environment to the voters in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency which will go to vote in the 4th phase on May 13.

“Around 2,135 Polling stations are set to go to poll across 5 districts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Shopian (37- Shopian),” the ECI said.

It said that four election staff, including the Presiding Officer, will be stationed in every polling station. In total more than 8,500 Polling staff, including reserve will be deployed on duty.

“A Total 17,47,810 lacs of voters are enrolled in phase 4th, which includes 8,75,938 male and 8,71,808 female voters and 64 third gender voters. There are around 11,682 persons with disability and 705 persons above the age of 100 years,” the ECi said.

Polling will start at 7.00 AM and end at 6.00 PM. Voting will continue even after 6.00 PM, if the voters' queue is there in the polling station premises.

“Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, verandah/shed etc. Wheelchair will also be provided. Ballot Unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in brail script,” the ECI said.

It said that wherever required there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons so that they are facilitated in every polling station.

There will be 20 polling booths managed by women (also called pink polling stations), 18 polling booths manned by specially-abled persons and 17 polling booths managed by youths. Also in order to spread a message about the environment, there will be 21 green polling stations.

The ECI said that in addition to the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the following 12 types of documents will also be allowed to verify a voter and allow him to vote.

“EPIC card is not mandatory for voting. If some voter has misplaced his/ her EPIC card, with any of the relevant documents can go to the polling station and after verification, vote,” the ECI said.

The requisite documents included an Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, passbooks with photograph, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PANCard, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/StateGovt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

More than 600 journalists and cameramen from print, electronic and social media platforms have been provided with passes to cover the polling.

The ECI said that the Voter Turnout App will be used to display the estimated provisional voter turnout details of each Parliamentary Constituency entered by the RO.

“All the polling stations will have CCTV-type cameras for live webcasting to control rooms established at the District and CEO office. Cameras will be positioned in such a way so that they don't violate the secrecy of the vote,” the ECI said.

It said that there will also be GPS tracking of all vehicles being used for polls.

The election body said that they have seized around 44.23 crore cash from Jammu and Kashmir since the election date was announced.

It said that the body has also received 108 grievances on its C-VIGIL app while more than 60 per cent of cases have been resolved.

“Special polling stations have been established for migrant voters of Kashmir division. A total of 26 special polling stations have been established with 21 polling stations in Jammu, 4 in Delhi, and 1 in Udhampur district respectively,” the ECI said.