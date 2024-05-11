Oppn Leader Alleges Law & Order In Kerala Is Now Under The Control Of CPI-M Offices

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack over the deteriorating law and order situation in Kerala, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Saturday said the state police has been politicised and is run by the CPI-M district offices and other party committees.

Satheesan related this to an increase in violent crimes in the state, after a youth was brutally killed by a group of criminals in the state capital.

“The situation now is that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is away on a private tour and even when he was here, things were no different, as now the police is being controlled by the various committees of the CPI-M,” alleged Satheesan.

“Now the goons and the mafia who control the drug market that operates in the state have the blessings of the political masters as was evident in Alappuzha recently, where the CPI-M leaders' roles came out,” added Satheesan.

He asked the police higher-ups to act as there seems to be none in the police department who is accountable.

“ The police should not wait till Vijayan returns to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation. The need of the hour is that the state police chief should step in and take over,” said Satheesan.