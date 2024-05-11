Azerbaijan, Türkiye Mull Co-Op In Education Sphere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayevmet with his counterpart Yusuf Tekin, President of the TurkishCouncil of Higher Education Erol Ozvar, and Chairman of GNATCommittee on National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports MahmutOzer on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the JointIntergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between thetwo countries held in Ankara.

During the meetings, the discussions revolved around the ongoingand future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the fieldof education.