               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Mull Co-Op In Education Sphere


5/11/2024 10:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayevmet with his counterpart Yusuf Tekin, President of the TurkishCouncil of Higher Education Erol Ozvar, and Chairman of GNATCommittee on National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports MahmutOzer on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the JointIntergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between thetwo countries held in Ankara.

During the meetings, the discussions revolved around the ongoingand future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the fieldof education.

MENAFN11052024000195011045ID1108200946


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search