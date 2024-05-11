Mini Football Tournament Dedicated To Anniversary Of National Leader Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Closing ceremony of mini football tournament, which wasdedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the NationalLeader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and was held between themain departments and departments of the Defense Ministry under theplan approved by the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief ofthe General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, took place, Azernews reports.

The final game, held on May 10, determined the winner of thetournament.

The awarding ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory ofthe National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), whosacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrityand sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republicof Azerbaijan was performed.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the GeneralStaff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev spokeabout the life of the Great Leader, and highlighted hiscontribution to the army development. Chief of the General Staffstressed that such events are important for improving themoral-psychological and physical training of the Azerbaijan Army'spersonnel.

At the closing ceremony, the leadership of the Ministry ofDefense congratulated the participants of the tournament.

Then the Chief of the General Staff presented the winning team withthe Cup of the mini football tournament, dedicated to the 101stanniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijanipeople Heydar Aliyev.

In the end, the creative team of the Army Ideological andCultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov l presented concertprogram.

