Gulf Youth Officials Meet In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 11 (KUNA) -- The 37th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) committee of youth and sports ministers kick-started in Doha on Saturday, with the participation of Acting Director-General of the Kuwaiti Public Authority for Youth Nasser Al-Sheikh.

Addressing the gathering, Qatari Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa said work should continue to meet the directives of the GCC leaders and fulfill the Gulf bloc's national vision and goals to serve Gulf young people.

He voiced hope that joint efforts targeting young people's empowerment would come to fruition, appreciating Oman's endeavors in this regard, during its previous GCC presidency.

For his part, Assistant Secretary-General of the GCC for Economic and Development Affairs Khaled Al-Sunaidi said that since the Gulf bloc was created, its leaders have been paying much attention to young people due to their crucial role in achieving sustainable development.

He underlined the Gulf governments' eagerness to answer the needs of young people and include them in their strategic plans and future national visions, given that youth aged 15-20 made up 24.6 percent of the GCC member countries' population in 2023. (end)

