GCC Youth And Sports Ministers Meeting Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the 37th meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Ministers of Youth and Sports in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries started in Doha.

On the margins of the meeting, a ceremony was held to honour the categories of executive leaderships and innovative Gulf youth.

The 40th meeting of the Undersecretaries of Ministries of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries was held on Friday, in preparation for the meeting of Ministers of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries.

The meeting discussed a range of topics of shared interest in the field of the Gulf youth, foremost of which are structuring the technical committees affiliated with the Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports to be in alignment with what was set out in the decision to establish the 150th session of the Ministerial Council and the future action plan of the Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the GCC countries for the years 2024-2030.

The meeting also considered the proposal of the GCC General-Secretariat to explore unified Gulf projects in the youth field, assigning the Planning, Follow-up and Coordination Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports of GCC countries with the task of setting the Gulf Youth Development Index and the appropriate executive plans in commensurate with the current and future developments, along with the visions of the GCC countries in youth field.