Gaza Strip: 28 Killed In Israel's Ongoing War In 24 Hours

Gaza Strip, May 11 (Petra) -- The Israeli army carried out four massacres against Palestinian families during the last 24 hours in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, leaving 28 people dead and injuring 69, the Gaza Heath Ministry said Saturday.It said in its daily tally of casualties that today's massacres raised to 34,971 the death toll of the war, now on its 218th day, and the total number of injuries to 78,641.It said many of the victims remained under the rubble of buildings targeted by Israeli bombardment or airstrikes, or were on roads beyond the reach of civil defense teams.