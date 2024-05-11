Egyptian Food Industrialists: Jordan A Promising Market, Key Platform To Regional Markets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- Representatives of Egyptian food industry firms said Saturday Jordan is a promising market and a key platform to access other Arab markets, foremost of which is Palestine.In interviews with Petra, participants in an Egyptian food industry trade mission to Jordan, comprising 35 forms, said they hope to see closer trade relations with Jordan "for the mutual interest of the two countries."Ahmed Elsharkawy, Managing Director at ExpoEast For Manufacturing & Global Trade, said his firm's products are already available in the Jordanian market, namely its mozzarella cheese products, expressing hope for further cooperation.He said the Egyptian trade mission is important because the Jordanian market is promising and has great opportunities, especially in the food industry, in addition that the Jordanian food safety standard gives products the green light to enter various other markets.Elsharkawy pointed out that the food trade volume between Jordan and Egypt is "very good" despite regional tensions that impact transport and logistics.Solymar Food manager Mohammad Sweilem said Egyptian companies are particularly interested in the Jordanian market, which is an important gateway to the Palestinian market, adding that his company has been in the Jordanian market for about a year and a half. He said that there are no logistical challenges with Jordan, especially after passing the initial inspection stage when exporting for the first time to the Kingdom.Tag El Melouk Food Industries Company executive Sameh Gibran said that the Jordanian market is import due to its proximity to Egypt, which facilitates trade operations between the two countries, in addition to entry to other Arab markets, such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Palestinian Food Traders Syndicate head Waseem Jaabari said a Palestinian delegation is participating in the Egyptian trade mission at the invitation of the Egyptian Embassy in Amman and the Jordanian Foodstuff Traders Association, with the aim of emhancing trade relations between the private sector in the three countries.