Azerbaijani Embassy In Washington Hosts Event To Commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Embassy in the USA arranged an event to mark the101st anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani peopleHeydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citingAZERTAC.

The embassy staff, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijanidiaspora living in the country attended the event.

The event participants first honored memory of National LeaderHeydar Aliyev by observing a minute of silence.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US KhazarIbrahim highlighted the difficult and tumultuous path, as well asstruggles of Heydar Aliyev during the extremely complicated periodsof Azerbaijan's history. Noting that this year marks the 20thanniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,the diplomat emphasized that the Foundation supports the educationfor the Azerbaijani youth and their participation in internationalcompetitions.

Azerbaijani Military Attaché to the US Rustam Gozalov informedthe participants about National Leader Heydar Aliyev's outstandingrole and tireless efforts in the preservation and strengthening ofAzerbaijan's independent and sovereign statehood, as well asemphasized his exceptional services in the field of armybuilding.

The event also featured the screening of a video made by theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan highlighting the foreignpolicy activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The participants then viewed a photo exhibition depictingNational Leader Heydar Aliyev's official and working visits to theUS.