Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Armenia Hold Peace Talks In Almaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10-11, talks were held between Azerbaijani ForeignMinister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister AraratMirzoyan in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The ministers welcomed the progress on delimitation and theagreements reached in this regard. The ministers and theirdelegations continued the discussion of the provisions of the draft"Bilateral Agreement on the establishment of peace and interstaterelations between Azerbaijan and Armenia". The parties agreed tocontinue negotiations on the outstanding issues on which there arestill differences of opinion.

Within the framework of the visit, the ministers met with theDeputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Foreign AffairsMurat Nurtleu separately in a bilateral, including a tripartiteformat.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstanfor hosting the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.