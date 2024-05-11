Love Jihad Will Be Eliminated If NDA Wins Over 400 Seats, Says Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that if the NDA secures over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, love jihad will be eliminated from the country.

While addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Sarma said:“Terrorists from Pakistan were coming to India and exploding bombs. Now, no one is coming here after PM Narendra Modi threw two bombs on Pakistan. Similarly, love jihad will be eliminated from the country if the NDA wins more than 400 seats.”

“We need Narendra Modi's government to end whatever wrong things are happening in the country,” he said.

“Religion and sect have always been an issue in our country. Our country was also divided on the basis of religion. When the country becomes Sanatan, unemployment will also go away on its own,” Sarma stated.

Referring to a recent report, Sarma asked which community's population is increasing today? Whose population has increased by 45%? Hindus have not increased. If the country becomes Hindu then many of the problems will automatically be solved.