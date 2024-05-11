Haarsh Limbachiyaa Gets Emotional As His 'True Warrior' Mom Appears On 'Superstar Singer 3'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) The host of 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Haarsh Limbachiyaa has opened up about his mother's sacrifices for him, emphasising the crucial role of a supportive and resilient mother in nurturing an artist, describing her as a true warrior.

In the upcoming 'Thank You Maa' special episode, the show will celebrate mothers, their boundless love, and their sacrifices.

Amidst the electrifying musical performances, a video clip was played featuring Haarsh's mother leaving him surprised. In the video, she spoke about his caring nature and the special bond they share, where she considers him not only her son but also her confidant.

As the video ended, Haarsh's mother made a sudden appearance on the set leaving him startled.

Haarsh shared that this appearance marks his mother's first appearance in such a setting. The entire cast and crew joined in expressing their pride and appreciation for Haarsh's dedication and hard work, emphasising his humility and genuine character.

Captains and super judge Neha Kakkar extended their gratitude to Haarsh's mother for instilling him with such good values, acknowledging his role as the indispensable 'Sutradhar' of 'Superstar Singer 3'.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.