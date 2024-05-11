Ambassador: Latvia Will Provide Ukraine With Drones And Radar Defence Systems Of Its Own Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia will soon be able to supply Ukraine with drones and radar defence systems manufactured in this country as part of military-technical cooperation between Ukrainian and Latvian businesses.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Anatoliy Kutsevol said this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"We never forget that Latvia has taken over the coordination of the drone coalition for Ukraine. This also includes military-technical cooperation between Ukrainian and Latvian businesses. I think that over time we will have more media reports about the transfer of drones and radar defence systems manufactured in Latvia to Ukraine," Kutsevols said.

He noted that cooperation with Latvia in the coalition of 155mm shells is also developing. "There are other areas of cooperation, but they cannot be named now for security reasons," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Ukraine returns 11 morefrom temporarily occupied territories

In addition, he said that they are currently looking for opportunities to increase the number of Ukrainian soldiers who are accepted in Latvia for treatment and rehabilitation - up to 150-200 per year. There are preliminary agreements on this, in particular with the Minister of Health of Latvia, Kutsevol added.

As Ukrinform reported, at the end of April, the Latvian government approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft systems , tactical unmanned surveillance systems, and other necessary material and technical means to Ukraine to improve Ukraine's air defence and intelligence capabilities.