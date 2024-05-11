Heydar Aliyev Foundation And ICESCO Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 11, a memorandum of cooperation between the Heydar AliyevFoundation and ICESCO was signed in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The memorandum envisages the exchange of experience in the fieldof culture, science and education, development of new technologies,as well as implementation of joint projects.

At the meeting of Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,Anar Alakbarov, and Director General of ICESCO, Salim bin MuhammadAl-Malik, bilateral cooperation and existing relations betweenICESCO and the Foundation were discussed.

Foundation's President Mehriban Aliyeva's activities andservices on rapprochement of civilizations and interculturaldialogue as goodwill ambassador of ICESCO were highlighted.

At the meeting, the activities of the Foundation aimed at thedevelopment of education and culture, humanitarian projects inAzerbaijan and other countries, and inter-religious rapprochementwere noted. It was stated that the signed memorandum will create afoundation for the future success of cooperation.

In Shusha, which was chosen as the cultural capital of theIslamic world for 2024, the importance of the works carried out bythe Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the short term in the direction ofthe protection and restoration of historical, religious andcultural monuments after the occupation was noted in terms ofpreserving the cultural and historical heritage. Cooperation withICESCO was also discussed in this field.

Later, Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Muhammad Al-Malikvisited the historical and religious monuments in Shusha, where hegot acquainted with the facts about the Armenian vandalismcommitted during the occupation.

It should be noted that since 1991, Azerbaijan has been a memberof ICESCO, a prestigious international cultural and humanitarianorganization, in which more than 50 Muslim countries arerepresented. These relations, which were established in 1991, werefurther expanded when Mehriban Aliyeva, the president of the HeydarAliyev Foundation, was awarded the title of goodwill ambassador ofICESCO on November 24, 2006. The organization actively participatesin a number of international events held in Azerbaijan. At the sametime, effective cooperation was established between the HeydarAliyev Foundation and ISESCO, headed by the First Lady.