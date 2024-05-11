Kuwait Defense Minister Condoles With Bahrain On Demise Of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has cabled Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF).

Sheikh Fahad, in the cable, expressed sincere condolences on demise of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khaled Al-Khalifa, the head of the military bureau of the King of Bahrain and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to a statement released by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, on Saturday.

Sheikh Fahad prayed for soul of the deceased and for his family so they may endure the somber absence of their loved one. (end)

