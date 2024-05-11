Rusted Mortar Shell Destroyed In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field here and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Saturday.
The 82-mm mortar shell was noticed by some farmers near Ratnal village Friday evening, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said the farmers informed the police station Bishnah and a police team was rushed to secure the area.
Later, a bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive substance in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Rusted Mortar Shell Found In J&K's Poonch Villager Injured As Abandoned Mortar Shell Explodes In J&K's Samba
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11052024000215011059ID1108200726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.