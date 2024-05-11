BBVA’S Hostile Bid For Banco Sabadell Shakes Up Spanish Banking

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early May, BBVA launched an unexpected hostile takeover bid for Banco Sabadell, startling Spain's financial sector.



This bold move, the first of its kind in four decades, targeted a bank key to Catalonia's economy. Initially, Sabadell stayed silent but soon openly rejected the bid.



They revealed private talks, showing their dissent, and filed a complaint with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) .



Sabadell urged BBVA to disclose which shareholders Carlos Torres, BBVA's president, had contacted, triggering a regulatory investigation.



The bid sparked widespread financial unrest and significant political backlash, from Podemos to the Popular Party.







Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo openly criticized BBVA's tactics in numerous public statements.



With support from Moncloa Palace, seat of the PM, Cuerpo's strong stance highlighted fears of over-consolidation in the banking sector.



BBVA aimed to expand its assets and boost international competitiveness through the takeover.



Although this merger promised to enhance global operations, it faced intense scrutiny from regulators keen on maintaining market competition and financial stability.



Key authorities, including the CNMV, UK and Spanish competition bodies, and the European Central Bank, play crucial roles in the merger review process.



This extensive procedure is expected to last at least six months and may prolong if the rivalry leads to legal disputes.



The conflict began on April 30 when BBVA responded to rumors, expressing interest in merging with Sabadell. Sabadell acknowledged the proposal briefly and without commitment.



The next day, BBVA escalated the issue by detailing their offer publicly, which Sabadell considered a significant undervaluation.



BBVA's disclosure and Sabadell's firm rejection of renegotiations escalated the conflict, culminating in the hostile takeover announcement on May 9.



This move drew cautious responses from leaders, emphasizing the need for proper governance in critical corporate actions.

Background

BBVA has a robust presence in Europe and Latin America, notably in Mexico and Turkey.



By merging with Sabadell, the bank could significantly expand its European footprint, particularly in the UK and Spain.



Furthermore, this merger would enable BBVA to tap into new markets where Sabadell already has networks, enhancing its global competitiveness.

MENAFN11052024007421016031ID1108200705