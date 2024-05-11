Arab League Chief Applauds UNGA Resolution On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abulghait on Saturday applauded the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly recommending that the Security Council reconsider the issue of granting the State of Palestine membership in the UN.

The Arab League Secretary-General said in a statement that granting Palestine full UN membership is "a significant step on this path because It places Palestine in the status it deserves and reflects its qualification to attain membership as an independent state."

The full membership for Palestine in the UN constitutes a message of the Palestinians' right to attain an independent state at the time they are targeted with an integrated catastrophe and feel that the world is incapable of halting the massacre perpetrated against them," he said.

The arrogant reaction by representatives of the Zionist entity regarding the landslide voice expressed by the UNGA member states reflected the real stand of the occupation state toward the international norms and organizations, he added.

Abulghait stressed the necessity of pursuing diplomatic pressure on all influential states to embarrass "the parties that provide cover for the Israeli entity inside the international organization namely the Security Council." (end)

