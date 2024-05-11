JCC, FCCI Discuss Jordan-UAE Trade Relations...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

For his part, Haj Tawfiq referred to multiple opportunities available to enhance prospects for joint trade exchange by focusing on the sectors of agriculture, tourism, foodstuffs, information technology, pharmaceutical industries, and mining.Haj Tawfiq stressed that the JCC will work to organize a visit for an Emirati economic delegation to the Kingdom.Haj Tawfiq stated that the Kingdom welcomes increased trade and investment cooperation with the UAE and steps to build "lasting" partnerships between businessmen and merchants, indicating that JCC will work to provide the FCCI with investment opportunities available in the Kingdom.Meanwhile, Al Mazrui stressed "depth of historic" relations, which were strengthened under the two countries' leaderships, stressing that this policy stimulates the private sector to build on them and advance their trade relations to "higher" levels that meet ambitions.Al Mazrui noted the UAE private sector has a "strong" desire and "true" willingness to increase Emirati investments in the Kingdom and strengthen them in more vital sectors, adding that FCCI is "keen" to strengthen its relations with JCC to serve common interests.The Kingdom's exports to the UAE during the past year 2023 amounted to about JD327 million, compared to JD977 million in imports, official data showed.