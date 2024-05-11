Alvarez & Marsal Has Announced Appointment Of Aparna Chopra As Executive Director Within The Retail And Consumer Products Practice

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 9, 2024 - Embracing the growing opportunities in India's consumer sector, leading global professional services firm, Alvarez & Marsal India, announced the appointment of Delhi-based Aparna Chopra as Executive Director within the Retail and Consumer Products practice. Ms. Chopraâ€TMs appointment demonstrates A&Mâ€TMs commitment to the owner-operator model of working to best support changing client needs in an evolving marketplace.



With 25 years of in-depth experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and online businesses, Ms. Chopra leverages her operational lens to advise clients on building and growing brands, developing marketing strategies, launching new business and scaling up existing operations, as well as business transformation. She has served on engagements ranging from portfolio management to new business leadership and talent pool set up. Additionally, she has facilitated launches, market entries for new brands, distribution channels, and transformational pricing business strategies for Nestle, YUM Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell), Costa Coffee and Lenskart.



Ms. Chopra has worked across multiple markets including India, the UK, EMEA, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prior to joining A&M, she served as Nestle South Asiaâ€TMs Business Head of Breakfast cereals and Head of Sustainability & Climate Change.



"Aparnaâ€TMs joining bolsters our Retail and Consumer Products expertise and further enhance our ability to help clients maximize value as they navigate a changing market," said Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director and India Co-Country Leader at A&M. "Her extensive experience and understanding of industry dynamics bolster our ability to drive the transformative outcomes that clients seek."



â€œWe are dedicated to nurturing exceptional talent that interweaves with our operational heritage and our results-driven, consulting mindset,â€ said, Rishav Jain, A&M India's Consumer & Retail practice leader. "Aparna's track record of spearheading successful business launches, scaling operations, and fostering brand excellence perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to clients."



Commenting on her new role, Ms. Chopra stated, "The Indian consumer is far more discerning today and seeks multiple options to address their health, quality of life, value and innovation needs. This presents a significant opportunity for businesses to effectively scale profitability and growth. A&Mâ€TMs integrated platform provides a durable foundation to drive impactful transformations that achieve sustainable growth for Retail and Consumer Product companies. The firmâ€TMs commitment towards solving complex problems, along with its collaborative, cross-border culture, dovetails with my professional approach."



As a testament to her industry contributions, The Economic Times named Ms. Chopra among the 25 Women in Indian Business in 2015.





About Alvarez & Marsal



Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

