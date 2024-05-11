National Leader Heydar Aliyev`S Memory Commemorated In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth ofNational Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at Heydar Aliyevschool-gymnasium No. 20, located in Bishkek, under the organizationof the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by employees of the embassy, activistsand diaspora members of "Birlik" Azerbaijani diaspora organization,teachers and students of school-gymnasium No. 20.

First, bouquets of flowers were arranged in front of the bust ofGreat Leader Heydar Aliyev, and his dear memory was commemoratedwith a minute of silence. At the beginning of the event, theanthems of both countries were played.

The director of the school, Kanikey Alimkulova, who opened theevent with an introductory speech, said that they feel proud thatthe name of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, HeydarAliyev, was given to school-gymnasium number 20.

He noted that against the backdrop of the expansion of relationsbetween our countries, the educational institution named afterHeydar Aliyev has a great responsibility. The personality of HeydarAliyev has a very important role and influence in the education andupbringing of students, in the formation of patriotic people.

After the opening speech, the participants of the event wereshown a documentary film dedicated to Heydar Aliyev called"Azerbaijan is moving forward with great strides". The film wasreceived with great sympathy and the students got a vivid idea ofthe glorious life path of Heydar Aliyev.

Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, LatifGandilov, said that Heydar Aliyev played a very important role inestablishing relations between the two brotherly countries. Hereminded that Heydar Aliyev was the first among the state officialsof Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan, and speaking at the eventdedicated to the 1000th anniversary of "Manas", he said that thelanguage of "Manas" is our common language.

The ambassador said that President Ilham Aliyev continues thepath of the Great Leader and further develops the relations betweenour countries. In recent years, the mutual visits of the heads ofstate, especially the last visit of the President of KyrgyzstanSadir Japarov to Azerbaijan in April, and the opening of the statueof Chingiz Aitmatov on Azadlig Avenue, one of the central avenuesof Baku, within the framework of the visit, the budget of theAzerbaijan-Kyrgyz investment fund financed by our country has beenincreased by 4 times. Bringing it to 100 million dollars, theconstruction of a large 5-star hotel complex by Azerbaijan nearIssyk-Kul lake is a clear example of the upward development of ourcooperation.

According to the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, theSTEAM center equipped in 6 rooms with high-tech equipment for thefirst time in Kyrgyzstan in school-gymnasium number 20 is anexample of his love for children.

Speaking about Heydar Aliyev, the ambassador noted that hetaught us the secrets of public administration and advised us totreat people with care. In his speeches, Heydar Aliyev alwaysstated that people with high culture and spirituality should workin state affairs, so that they can distinguish bad from good,treason from error. Those people should be at such a level thatthey can talk with poets, academicians and people like that.

Then Kasimaliev Edil, a 9th-grade student of school-gymnasiumNo. 20, spoke and said that he visited Baku with his school friendsat the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. He said that he wasimpressed by the beauty of Baku during the visit, that he had greatrespect and love for the simple and hardworking people of theAzerbaijani people, and shared his good impressions after visitingthe Heydar Aliyev Center.