President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Participate In Opening Of 7Th Kharibulbul International Music Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and FirstLady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening of the 7th“Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.
The head of state addressed the event.
MENAFN11052024000195011045ID1108200621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.