Weapons And Ammunition Found In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 4-10, weapons and ammunition were found in liberatedregions, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

Police officers found 38 automatic weapons, eight pistols, and14 rifles in the territory of Khankendi city.

It was reported that, in addition, one grenade launcher, 23grenades, 23 lighters, 136 cartridge combs, 21,040 cartridges ofdifferent sizes, five TNT, 27 bayonets and other ammunition werefound and seized in the city.

Also, five automatic weapons, 18 cartridge combs and 290cartridges of different calibers were found and taken from theterritory of Agdara region.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.