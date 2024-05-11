Kuwait Amir Receives Call From UAE President Affirming Solid Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah received a telephone call early on Saturday from President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed has affirmed that the UAE stands with Kuwait with respect of all measures and decisions it has taken to maintain its stability.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed has assured His Highness the Amir that he views stability of Kuwait and the UAE as intertwined due to the solid brotherly relations, beseeching His Almighty Allah to preserve Kuwait, the country's bounty of security, safety and stability under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Reciprocating, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal expressed gratitude to the UAE President for the gracious gesture, his true brotherly sentiments that mirror depth of the good and brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes to the UAE so it may witness further progress, prosperity and development under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the President of the sisterly UAE. (end)

tma









MENAFN11052024000071011013ID1108200591