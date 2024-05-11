Turkey Visa For Jamaica, Vietnam And Solomon Island Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Urgent Visa for Turkey

Foreign nationals who require a Turkish Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa) for travel to Turkey during a crisis will be issued one. During a crisis, it may be necessary to make a trip to Turkey. If you live outside of Turkey and have an urgent reason to visit, such as a sudden death, legal obligations, or a family emergency, you can apply for an emergency visa. Selecting the fast-track application option shows that you have an immediate need for an e-Visa. If you end up in Turkey unexpectedly for a work meeting, intend to participate in a festival, or learn that your country doesn't meet the criteria for a visa on arrival, you can still apply for the necessary visa. Any quick and urgent necessity can be met with a Turkey Urgent Visa. Most countries can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa online through the Turkish government by completing an Online Turkey Visa Application.







Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. Travel tickets to Turkey.

Turkey Visa for entering by Land Border

Even though most tourists arrive by plane, a notable amount also come through the country's land borders. Turkey has borders with eight different countries, which allows travelers to have various land transportation choices. The majority of qualified travelers prefer to apply for a Turkey e-Visa online since it is the quickest way to obtain one. Tourists who come in their own vehicles need to provide extra documentation. This is carried out to ensure that vehicles are legally imported into Turkey and that drivers have the necessary licenses to drive on Turkish roads. These items include:



International driver's license

License documents for your vehicle

Appropriate insurance to travel on Turkish roads (including an International Green Card) Vehicle's registration details

Getting into Turkey from Greece

Visitors can access the country by driving or walking across the Greece-Turkey border, which has two road crossing points:



Kastanies–Pazarkule Kipi–İpsala

Both are in the north-east of Greece and are open 24 hours a day.

Crossing the Bulgaria-Turkey border

When entering Turkey via a Bulgarian land border crossing, tourists have three options:



Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule

Lesovo–Hamzabeyli Malko Tǎrnovo–Aziziye

These are located in Bulgaria's south-eastern corner and provide access to the country near the Turkish city of Erdine. Before you go, remember that only the Kapitan Andreevo crossing is open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, not all of these entry points allow people to enter on foot at all times.

Traveling to Turkey from Georgia

Tourists can enter Turkey from Georgia via three different land routes:



Sarp

Türkgözü Aktaş

All three checkpoints are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors can cross the border on foot at Sarp and Türkgözü.

Entering Turkey from Iran

There are 2 land entry points into Türkiye from Iran:



Bazargan-Gürbulak Sero-Esendere

Both of these are found in Iran's northwestern corner. Only one of these (Bazargan-Gürbulak) is currently open 24 hours a day.

TURKEY VISA FOR VIETNAM CITIZENS

Vietnamese citizens must acquire a visa to enter the country, as Vietnam is not among the countries exempt from visa requirements. Vietnamese citizens and locals interested in traveling to Turkey can apply for a visa online for a speedy trip. At present, the Turkish government is issuing electronic visas to citizens of more than 100 nations, including Vietnam. The e-Visa, an electronic travel permit, was implemented by the Turkish government in 2013. People holding Turkish e-Visas can travel to Turkey for either tourism or business reasons. Vietnamese citizens can choose to apply for an e-Tourist Visa, which is a type of Turkish e-Visa. The visa is effective for 180 days starting from the entry date and permits Vietnamese citizens to remain in the nation for a maximum of 30 days with one entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR SOLOMON ISLAND CITIZENS

Turkey has a rich heritage of cultural and historical importance, as well as breathtaking natural environments that will impress visitors. Many people living in Solomon Islands are excited about eventually visiting Turkey to meet the friendly locals, enjoy the beautiful scenery and architecture, and try a hot air balloon ride over the charming countryside. Since the Solomon Islands are not part of Turkey's visa waiver program, people must obtain a visa before they visit the country. The Turkish government started distributing the Turkey e-Visa in 2013. People from over 100 countries are able to get this travel document through the internet in order to travel to Turkey. The e-visa for Turkey is valid for 180 days beginning from the date of arrival. Consequently, tourists have the flexibility to visit Turkey at any point within that timeframe. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR JAMAICA CITIZENS

People in Jamaica planning to travel to Turkey can now apply for an e-Visa online. Jamaica, in contrast to some other nations, does not offer visa exemptions; nevertheless, the Turkish government has simplified the procedure for Jamaicans. This electronic visa allows for multiple trips to Turkey, with each visit not exceeding 90 days and falling within a 180-day window from the date of entry. Jamaicans can easily obtain an e-Visa, simplifying the visa application process for travel, business, transit, or medical reasons. Say goodbye to the old-fashioned“sticker visa” and say hello to a faster and more efficient way to enter Turkey. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. At least 40 countries can currently visit Turkey without going to the embassy. This is possible thanks to the electronic visa system that this country has recently activated. The Turkey visa application form is simple. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for a visa to Turkey from anywhere in the world as long as you have a device with an internet connection.

Turkish Visa Requirements for Citizens of Jamaica



Passport: this is a mandatory document when you travel, so you cannot forget about it. Plus, you'll have to scan the information page once you apply online.

E-mail address: your Turkey eVisa will be linked to your passport electronically, but we always recommend having a copy just in case. That's why you have to offer a valid email address, to receive the PDF file and other important tips via email inbox. Means of payment: before submitting your application, you'll have to pay for your visa. You can do that using a credit or a debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do nowadays, you can use that too.