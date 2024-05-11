Turkey Visa For The Bangladesh, South African, Bhutan, Cambodia And Iraq Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa for Bangladesh Citizens

Starting from 2013, the introduction of the Turkey e-Visa, a digital authorization platform, has simplified the process of entry into Turkey for tourists from over 100 nations. Bangladeshi residents are now able to apply for Turkish visas online. The e-Visa permits citizens of Bangladesh to visit Turkey for both leisure and business purposes. Individuals with a tourist visa can stay for 30 days with a single entry. It's important to realize that the Turkish e-Visa remains valid for 180 days from the date of entry. However, a distinct Turkish visa is required for longer stays or other purposes. Fortunately, Bangladeshis are exempt from the requirement of scheduling an appointment in person at an embassy or consulate, thanks to the convenience of this online visa system. Travelers can apply for Turkey visa from Bangladesh in minutes with the simple electronic system. It can be applied for quickly and easily online.







TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BANGLADESH CITIZENS



A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.

Turkey Visa for Bhutan Citizens

People from Bhutan need to get a visa to travel to Turkey because Bhutan is not included in Turkey's list of countries that do not require a visa. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey introduced the eVisa program in 2013, allowing travelers to conveniently apply for their visas prior to their trip. The Turkish government has made it easier for travelers from Bhutan and over 100 other eligible countries to get a e-Visa. Getting an e-visa is an uncomplicated and automated procedure that adheres to the current policies and guidelines. The primary aim of the Turkey e-Visa was to simplify the online visa application process for tourists. Individuals from Bhutan are required to get a Turkey e-Visa if they are traveling to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. With this e-Visa, Bhutanese individuals can enter Turkey once and stay for a maximum duration of 30 days. The Turkish e-Visa for Bhutanese Citizens is valid for 180 days from the date of entry, therefore Bhutanese visitors are required to enter Turkey during this period. Getting a visit visa to Turkey is quick and simple. Bhutanese applicants can apply for a Turkey visa online and complete it in minutes.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bhutanese citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

You can use a credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa for Cambodia Citizens

Turkey is well-known for its abundant cultural heritage and generosity. Cambodian residents can now utilize an efficient electronic system to apply for a Turkey visa online, enabling them to complete the process in a matter of minutes. The Turkish e-Visa has replaced the traditional“sticker visa” to expedite the visa application process, providing a time-saving solution for travelers upon arrival in Turkey. The Turkish government has simplified the process for obtaining an e-Visa for travelers from Cambodia and more than 100 other qualifying countries. The online visa for Turkey, which was first launched in 2013, permits either one entry or multiple entries, with durations of either 30 or 90 days based on the passport holder's nationality. Citizens of Cambodia must obtain a Turkey e-Visa to enter the country for purposes like tourism, business, transit, or medical visits. Turkey e-Visa is generally valid for 180 days from the date of issue. Cambodian citizens can apply for a traditional long-stay visa in Turkey or for other reasons at the Turkish Embassy in Cambodia or abroad. The Turkish e-Visa for Cambodians simplifies the application process and eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person. Cambodian travelers can apply for their visa in minutes by filling out a simple online form.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Cambodian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa for Iraq Citizens

Turkey, being a popular destination for tourists globally, mandates that Iraqis must acquire a visa for entry. Turkey has broadened its options by introducing an electronic visa system, aiming to appeal to a wider range of tourists from various countries. In 2013, the Turkey e-Visa program was initiated by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The process for getting an e-Visa for travelers from Iraq has been made easier by the Turkish government, along with over 100 other eligible countries. This program allows Iraqis to enter Turkey with the Turkey e-Visa, which permits them to stay for up to 30 days for either leisure or business reasons. The primary goal of implementing the Turkey e-Visa was to simplify the process of applying for visas on the internet. It should be pointed out that the Turkey e-Visa is only valid for one entry. For visits exceeding one month or for alternative purposes, a different type of Turkish visa is mandatory. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form. Iraqis who meet Turkey's eVisa requirements can obtain authorization online instead of at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can apply in just a few minutes through the simple electronic system.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa for South African Citizens

In 2013, the eVisa program was launched by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enabling citizens of more than 100 countries, such as South Africa, to request a Turkish visa through the internet. Therefore, South African tourists favor Turkey as a destination. South African citizens are no longer required to visit the Turkish embassy in person as they can now conveniently apply for their e-visa online. This effective process ensures a faster turnaround for receiving the e-visa. South Africans are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa prior to their visit for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The e-Visa for Turkey available to South Africans allows for multiple entries and stays of up to 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa remains valid for 180 days starting from the issuance date. South African tourists can enter Turkey multiple times, with each visit lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.