(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the 2024 Copa América approaches, Brazil's coach Dorival Júnior strategically selects his team, focusing on market value and strategic needs.



He has chosen eight of the top ten Brazilian players by market value, sparking debate with some notable exclusions.



Gabriel Jesus and Bremer, valued at 70 million euros and 65 million euros respectively, were unexpectedly left out.



Jesus, a forward for Arsenal, and Bremer, a Juventus defender, have both excelled in Europe's elite leagues.



Their absence has ignited discussions about Dorival's focus on youth and form over established stars.



Furthermore, Neymar' exclusion due to an injury last September remains a pivotal issue.







The Al Hilal forward, priced at 45 million euros, is racing against time to regain fitness, which impacts Brazil's offensive strategy.



Casemiro's absence also stands out. His subpar performance at Manchester United led to younger midfielders like Bruno Guimarães and Douglas Luiz taking his place.



This shift signifies a move towards a more vibrant and dynamic midfield.



Additionally, a last-minute injury ruled out Tottenham's Richarlison, further thinning Brazil's attacking options and opening opportunities for emerging talents.



Conversely, Vinicius Junior, with a market value of 150 million euros, easily secured his spot.



His inclusion highlights his skills and shifts the team towards high-value players, aiming for Brazil's global football dominance.



These choices show a strategy to match player values with tactics, forming a team to dominate South America's top football tournament.



Dorival's picks mix youth and high market values, aiming for excellence through agility and innovation on the field.



This strategy is pivotal, shaping Brazil's immediate football future and influencing their stance in upcoming international challenges.

