Diplomatic Chess: Israel’S Strategic Shift In South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In response to Chile excluding Israeli firms from the 2024 FIDAE, Israel will relocate its military attaché, Colonel Amit Guy.



This move marks a significant shift in Israel's South American diplomacy, amid increasing tensions with Chile under President Gabriel Boric.



President Boric's rise to power has chilled diplomatic relations between Chile and Israel.



He made headlines in September 2022 by rejecting Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli's credentials, foreshadowing a growing divide.



Chile's condemnation of Israeli militar actions in Gaza further deepened the rift, aligning with other left-leaning Latin American leaders.



Perceiving Chile's exclusion of Israeli companies from FIDAE as a hostile act, Israel chose to reassess its military diplomacy in the region.







Ambassador Artzyeli expressed disappointment, saying Chile's stance threatens longstanding cooperation.



Colonel Guy will now oversee Israel's defense interests in Chile, Ecuador, and Paraguay from his likely new base in Buenos Aires.



This reassignment has caused diplomatic ripples, underscoring Israel's need for supportive alliances and signaling a strategic recalibration regionally.



Israel's relocation of its military attaché aligns with broader geopolitical shifts, intertwining defense and diplomacy with national interests.



This maneuver is closely watched as these nations manage their evolving relationships.



Ultimately, the outcome will likely reshape military, defense, and political alliances in an interconnected world.

Background

Milei's Israel visit in January 2024 marked a significant shif from Argentina's historically balanced Middle East diplomacy.



This pro-Israel stance diverges from past policies, blending economic and cultural interests in a unique approach.



This move sets Argentina apart in Latin America, where countries like Brazil and Chile have been critical of Israel. This could influence regional geopolitics.



Internationally, Milei's actions align Argentina with U.S. and Western views on Israel, potentially benefiting trade and international relations.

MENAFN11052024007421016031ID1108200552