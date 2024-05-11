Trade Ministry Issued 78 Violations, Notices Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply issued a total of 78 violation tickets and notices, under the Consumer Protection Law, in 2023, as 50 establishments were ticketed, while 28 others were notified.According to the ministry's achievements report for the year 2023, which Petra obtained, a total of 820 complaints were filed, including 345 related to after-sales services, 334 centered on a defective service or commodity, 79 revolved around to misleading advertisements, and 62 tackled warranties and contracts.Additionally, the ministry sent 120,000 awareness and guidance messages to consumers via Short Message Service (SMS).The average completion rate for achieving the strategic goals of the ministry's plan for the year 2023 stood at 94.7%, marking an increase of 5.3%, compared to 2022.Meanwhile, the ministry raised efficiency of market monitoring and consumer protection mechanisms to 99% in 2023, constituting an increase of 2% from 2022.