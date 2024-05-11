Israel Kills 10 Palestinians In Its Ongoing Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 11 (Petra)-Israeli occupation's continuous artillery shelling killed 8 Palestinians and injured others on Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza.According to Palestinian sources in Gaza, 2 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured after the occupation's military targeted a residential building for "Yassin" family in Sabra neighborhood in central Gaza City at Saturday dawn.Additionally, the Israeli occupation army decided to expand its operations and warned residents to evacuate new neighborhoods in Rafah, south of Gaza, as well as Jabalia and Beit Lahia, north of the strip.