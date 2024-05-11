Why Americans Are Craving Outdoor Time More Than Ever

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Laurain Aydinian // SWNS

NEWS COPY

On average, people need to spend 67 minutes outside each day in order to feel refreshed, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 U.S adults revealed that over half of Americans (57%) are also craving time spent outdoors more now than ever before.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of RVshare, results found that those who spent time outside said it relaxes them (68%), puts them in a better mood (66%) and helps them clear their head (64%).

On the other hand, spending more time inside than preferred can lead to feelings of depression (38%), anxiousness (33%) and loneliness (32%), according to the research.

Six in 10 (58%) will get stir-crazy after spending too much time inside, with the average threshold of indoor time being 10.5 hours.

Negative emotions are also the result of outdoor plans getting derailed whether due to cancellations or bad weather.

Forty-eight percent of respondents reported feeling disappointed when their outdoor plans change, while others feel frustrated (32%), and annoyed (28%).

“From enhanced mood to feelings of relaxation and wellbeing, there are so many physical and mental benefits that come from breaking through the four walls and exploring open-air adventures and activities,” said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray.“During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we are encouraged to be mindful of how we're spending our time and factor outdoor experiences into our everyday lives, including our travel plans.”

Respondents also shared their favorite outdoor activities and said they enjoy them because they benefit their mental and physical health – 59% and 58% respectively.

Some of these include grilling or cooking outside (23%), hiking (14%) and camping (11%).

A shift in travel preferences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has Americans traveling to places in nature (16%) and taking more trips that benefit their mental health (15%).

Findings revealed that 67% of Americans view travel as a method of self-care and four in 10 (42%) said they need to book a trip to“escape” at least once every six months.

One-third of Americans (33%) regularly book vacations around outdoor activities they enjoy and are the most excited about trips to the beach (44%), national park visits (29%) and cross-country driving (12%).

In fact, over half (57%) prefer to drive to their destination while on vacation compared to flying at 25%.

This could be due to the belief that the journey to a destination is part of the vacation itself, which is felt by the majority of respondents (83%).

All in all, outdoor trips are having a positive impact on American lives, as indicated by 83% of survey respondents.

Those who are vacationing in the great outdoors are seeing benefits to their mental health through reduced stress (36%), experience mental recharging (33%) and are making them more grateful for the things they have (23%).

“A key takeaway here is that spending time in nature and on the open road while traveling has both physical and mental benefits,” said Gray.“Whether soaking up the sun, hiking a new trail or gazing up at the starry sky, we've all experienced the invaluable renewal, mental clarity and freeness that comes from being outdoors.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by RVshare between April 18 and April 23, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).