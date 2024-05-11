Khattak, Dawar Call Feb 8 Poll Worst In Pak History

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Former lawmakers Afrasiab Khattak and Mohsin Dawar have the February 8 general election as the worst in Pakistan's history.
The National Democratic Movement (NDM) leaders alleged the people's mandate was brazenly trampled on in the elections, which led to the formation of the current coalition government.
At a meeting with ex-Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Friday, they raised disturbing questions over the credibility of the polls.
Khattak and Dawar expressed condolences over the death of the former chief minister's elder brother and prayed for the departed soul.
Leaders of major political parties had compromised the interests of the people and oppressed classes, they regretted, stressing the need for the restoration of democracy, strengthening of parliament and good governance.
In order to ensure transparency in future elections, the NDM leaders urged political forces to stand united and scuttle undemocratic moves.
