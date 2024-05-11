Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Delhi's Hanuman Temple Day After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, visited the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place to offer prayers on Saturday.

Following his release from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal made his way to the historic temple to pay his respects.

Joining Kejriwal were AAP leaders, including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Friday, as he stepped out of Tihar Jail, the chief minister expressed gratitude to Lord Hanuman and called for people's support in his "fight against dictatorship".

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm and will also hold two roadshows in the south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.