Bengaluru Downpour Sparks Leakage Concerns Inside Kempegowda Airport Terminal-2 Again (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) encountered a troublesome situation as heavy rains battered the region late on Thursday night, leading to leakages in Terminal 2. Passengers found themselves in a scramble as rainwater seeped through the terminal ceiling, causing water accumulation in the baggage claim area. This unfortunate event left both travellers and station staff feeling frustrated and inconvenienced.

The torrential downpour not only disrupted airport operations but also resulted in the diversion of more than 18 flights to alternate airports. The runway's visibility was significantly impaired due to the intense rain, compelling authorities to reroute flights for safety reasons.

Expressing their grievances, passengers took to social media platforms to share their bitter experiences, highlighting the challenges faced at the airport during the rainstorm. While the rainfall brought relief to Bengaluru residents amidst the scorching summer heat, Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport bore the brunt of the weather, experiencing disruptions due to leakage issues. Approximately 17 flights were redirected to Chennai as a result of the terminal's partial standstill.

Videos depicting the inconvenience caused by the leakages circulated widely on social media, with one particularly notable video shared on platform 'X', showcasing rainwater infiltrating the terminal's ceilings, known for their distinctive 'garden-like' ambience.

Addressing the situation, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, released a statement acknowledging the heavy downpour on the evening of May 9, 2024, which led to water leakage in certain areas of the terminals. The statement assured passengers that airport teams promptly responded to mitigate the impact and restore normal operations while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

According to a report, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing from 9:35 pm to 10:29 pm, resulting in the diversion of numerous flights. Thirteen domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai on Thursday night.

The inclement weather conditions also prompted the diversion of several domestic and international flights bound for Bengaluru to Chennai, adding to the disruptions caused by the persistent rainfall.

With Bengaluru experiencing rainfall over the past few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius in the city on Friday, May 10. Additionally, the department predicted an 88% chance of rain for the day, indicating continued precipitation in the region.