(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's President Dina Boluarte faces intense scrutiny after the arrest of her brother, Nicanor Boluarte.



Authorities accuse him of leading a criminal network influencing government appointments.



His arrest sparked an investigation into potential abuse of authority after President Boluarte dissolved the police unit that had been investigating him.



Interior Minister Walter Ortiz now faces criticism for overseeing this decision.



The raids, conducted across over 20 properties in Lima, also led to the arrest of Boluarte's lawyer, Mateo Castaneda.



Nicanor Boluarte denies any wrongdoing while held in custody for ten days.







Authorities are simultaneously investigating President Boluarte for possessing undeclared luxury items like Rolex watches and valuable jewelry.



They scrutinize discrepancies in her financial disclosures to understand how she could afford them on a public salary.



Critics claim corruption, but Boluarte maintains these are the fruits of her hard work, calling the raids“arbitrary and disproportionate.”



Congress has repeatedly voted down impeachment motions despite the allegations against her.

Peru's President Boluarte Under Fire Amid Brother's Arrest

These investigations come amid political instability, as Peru has cycled through six presidents in six years, each marred by corruption probes or impeachments.



This turmoil erodes trust and complicates governance in the world's second-largest copper exporter.



Both President Boluarte and Congress grapple with low approval ratings, navigating demands for early elections and growing public dissatisfaction.



These allegations highlight challenges in restoring confidence in Peru's political institutions and effectively tackling corruption.

