Urgent Reforms Needed For Argentina’S Naval Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Argentina ushers in a pivotal moment for its defense strategy, the country's Naval Fleet finds itself at a critical juncture.



The recent acquisition of F-16 jets brings a wave of optimism, sharply contrasting with the grim state of the aging Maritime Fleet.



This fleet, grappling with outdated ships and a lack of functional submarines and aircraft, exposes significant national security vulnerabilities.



Recognizing the pressing needs, the Argentine government has initiated the decommissioning of antiquated vessels like the MEKO 360 ARA Heroína destroyer, silent for over a decade.



These actions signal the start of an extensive modernization plan intended to rejuvenate the fleet with advanced maritime capabilities.







Key fleet components, like three MEKO 360 destroyers and MEKO 140 corvettes bought from Germany last century, are approaching obsolescence.



After nearly 40 years of service, these vessels are showing significant signs of aging.



Efforts to modernize these ships, with potential help from companies like INVAP and ASELSAN, are in progress.



Discussions often stall over the feasibility of modernizing outdated platforms with significant mechanical and propulsion issues.



Advancing requires a realistic strategy that aligns with Argentina's economic conditions.



The strategy should adhere to the National Defense Fund Law (FONDEF) and aim to increase the defense budget to at least 1% of GDP.



Such financial commitments are crucial to ensure the modernization and readiness of the fleet.



If reforms stall, Argentina's naval force may shrink to just coastal defense, significantly reducing its global military role.



Today's decisions will significantly impact the Argentine Navy's future role internationally for years ahead.



Argentina must quickly define a strategy that ensures maritime security and maintains its diplomatic standing globally.

Background

Argentina's Ministry of Defense has effectively secured approva for the 2024 Armed Forces Investment Plan via the National Defense Fund (FONDEF).



Consequently, this sets a precedent for future military planning.



Defense Minister Luis Petri ratified the plan on April 30, ensuring annual approval before each fiscal year begins.



The initiative allocates 0.8% of Argentina's national revenue, roughly 400 to 500 billion pesos ($500 million), for essential defense upgrades.

MENAFN11052024007421016031ID1108200403