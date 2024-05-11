(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has responded to devastating floods by deploying over 20,000 military personnel in Rio Grande do Sul.



This response, known as "Operation Taquari 2," tackles the region's severe flooding , the worst in its history.



Defense Minister José Múcio and Army Commander Tomás Paiva announced the mobilization in Brasilia.



They described the operation as comparable to wartime efforts, emphasizing their commitment to aiding affected citizens.



Furthermore, the operation's magnitude reflects the disaster's severity, with the army contributing the majority of the force.



The floods have wreaked havoc across 435 municipalities, significantly disrupting lives.



Official data reveal that 69,600 individuals are in shelters, with another 337,116 staying with family or friends.







The human cost includes 756 injured, 141 missing, and 126 dead. Moreover, Air Force operations have escalated to unprecedented levels.



Air Brigade Lieutenant Marcelo Damasceno reported over 650 flight hours in rescue and emergency operations, resulting in 2,167 aerial rescues.



The air fleet, comprising seven KC-390 and two KC-30 cargo planes, receives robust support from 37 helicopters.

Brazil Mobilizes Military in Major Flood Crisis

In addition, the logistical efforts of the Brazilian Air Force are substantial, managing 1,749 tons of donations.



These supplies are critical, consistently distributed to meet growing needs in Brasilia, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.



The Navy plays a pivotal role as well, deploying the Atlántico aircraft carrier.



It transports vital supplies, including boats and mobile water treatment plants capable of producing 20,000 liters of potable water per hour.



Also, the Navy has sent 40 vehicles and 200 marines to clear paths and provide medical support, demonstrating a comprehensive disaster response strategy.

