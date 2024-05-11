Brazilian Beef Exports Reach Record Highs In April 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil broke its own beef export record in April 2024 by shipping 236,842 tons and generating $1.043 billion in revenue.



The Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services MDIC attributed this success to strong global demand.



In the first four months of 2024, Brazil exported 835,328 tons of beef marking a 37.2% increase over the same period in 2023.



Revenue hit $3.68 billion, a 29.5% increase over last year. Fresh beef made up 88% of the total exports, offal 7.09%, and processed beef 3.7%.



António Jorge Camardelli, president of the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (Abiec), emphasized the importance of diversifying markets.







China remains Brazil's largest buyer, importing around 95,000 tons each month and affirming its role as a crucial trade partner.



Other markets have also shown a keen interest.



Mexico, which recently began importing beef from Brazil, received 12,428 tons in the first four months of 2024, indicating growing enthusiasm for Brazilian beef.



Brazil's rapid growth in beef exports results from strategic diversification and market expansion policies.



This ongoing success strengthens the country's position as a leading global supplier.



While meeting rising protein demands, it navigates challenges like fluctuating demand and changing health regulations.



With consistent export growth and rising revenue, Brazil solidifies its global trade influence, meeting the world's growing need for protein.



The government's export strategy and international partnerships have enabled the sector to achieve record numbers.

