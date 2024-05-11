Nicosia To Host Joint Meeting Of Working Groups On Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Northern Cyprus Interparliamentary Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation will embark on a visit to the TurkishRepublic of Northern Cyprus on May 12-16, to attend the jointmeeting of working groups for Azerbaijan, Türkiye and TurkishRepublic of Northern Cyprus interparliamentary relations, scheduledto be held in the city of Nicosia, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.
The delegation includes Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of theHealth Committee of the Milli Majlis, Fazil Mustafa, the Chairmanof the Culture Committee, as well as MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, KamilaAliyeva, Aghalar Valiyev and Vugar Iskandarov.
As part of the trip, Azerbaijani MPs will participate in a jointmeeting of working groups on interparliamentary relations betweenAzerbaijan-Türkiye, Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,and Türkiye-Northern Turkish Republic of Cyprus.
