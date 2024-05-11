Russian Army Has Already Lost More Than 481,000 Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 11 May 2024 amounted to about 481,030 people, including 1,320 in the last day.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

The defence forces also destroyed 7,449 (+15) Russian tanks, 14,353 (+40) armoured combat vehicles, 12,442 (+55) artillery systems, 1,064 (+2) MLRS, 796 (+1) air defence systems, 349 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 9,868 (+42), cruise missiles - 2193 (+1), ships/boats - 26 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 16,755 (+64), special equipment - 2,040 (+9).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, White House adviser John Kirby said that the US Department of Defence has already delivered some of the weapons from the previous military support package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is making efforts to deliver the rest of the weapons and equipment, including those from the new aid package.