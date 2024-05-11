In Frontline, 104 Combat Engagements Took Place Over Past Day, Most Attacks Occurred In Avdiivka Direrion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

On May 10, there were 104x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 7x missiles and 108x airstrikes, more than 120x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

On May 10, airstrikes hit Bilopillya, Kostyantynivka, Sadky (Sumy oblast), Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory (Kharkiv region), Lyman, Verkhnokamyanske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske, and Bohoyavlenka (Donetsk region).

More than 120x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv

regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna axis: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Slobozhanshchyna axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukyantsi, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka (Kharkiv region).

War update: 146 combat clashes reported, pressure highest onaxis

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 13x attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Berestove (Kharkiv region), and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11x attacks in the vicinities of Makiivka (Luhansk region) and Torske (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Vyimka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 24x attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umans'ke (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke (Donetsk region). The invaders made 3x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 14x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. On May 10, the adversary attempted 1x unsuccessful attack at the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the line of contact.

On May 10, the Ukrainian Air Force and Missile Forces launched strikes on 1x command post, 1x fuel and lubricants depot, 1x anti-aircraft missile system, 1x radar station, and 18x concentrations of troops of the russian invaders.