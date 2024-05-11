Floweraura Pays Tribute To Moms With Its Heartfelt #Bondbeyondwords Campaign On Mother\'S Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10th May 2024: FlowerAura, one of India\'s leading online gifting portals, is pleased to launch its heartwarming campaign, #BondBeyondWords, to celebrate this yearâ€TMs Motherâ€TMs Day. Celebrating the extraordinary bond between mothers, mother-like figures and children, FlowerAuraâ€TMs latest campaign is aimed at redefining expressions of love and gratitude.



In a world where words often fall short in capturing the depth of a mother\'s love, #BondBeyondWords seeks to go beyond the barriers of words and convey emotions straight from the heart. Whether it\'s childhood memories or creating new ones together, FlowerAura, with its unique campaign, intends to define the power of emotions. To do so, they have carefully curated gifts that are designed to help people express their love and appreciation, making every moment with their Maa even more special. To make this even more special one can send a personalized video message with every order to surprise your Maa even across the miles.



\"At FlowerAura, we understand the heartfelt impact motherly love has on our lives. Hence, this Mother\'s Day, we wanted to honour this unconditional love with our #BondBeyondWords campaign that celebrates motherhood, an unbreakable bond that transcends time, language and distance. Our campaign encourages people to express their love and gratitude for their mothers and all the mother-like figures in their lives in creative and meaningful ways, like sharing a recorded video message along with a present or giving a personalized gift. Mother\'s Day is a time to celebrate the selfless love, sacrifices, and unwavering support of mothers worldwide, and we, at FlowerAura, aim to do so through this campaign. \" said Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder, FlowerAura



From heartfelt gifts to personalized gestures, FlowerAura offers a wide variety of options to help customers convey their deepest emotions. FlowerAura also provides seamless delivery services, including standard, same-day, and midnight delivery options. In addition to serving customers across India, FlowerAura\'s international delivery service enables individuals to send heartfelt Mother\'s Day gifts from abroad, bridging the distance and making every celebration memorable. Join FlowerAura in celebrating the #BondBeyondWords this Mother\'s Day and make your mother & all the mother-like figures in your life feel truly special.



About FlowerAura:



FlowerAura is a leading online gifting platform spearheaded in 2010 by Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal. Today, FlowerAura delivers gifts, flowers, cakes, hampers, and plants to 700+ cities in India and 30+ foreign countries, with an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. The brand\'s website, mobile app, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to a vast collection of gifts.

