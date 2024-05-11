Kuwait Eager To Develop Legislative Field -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait affirmed its ongoing efforts to become a pioneer in developing the legal field and following the international legislative developments.

The remarks came in a statement by head of the Kuwaiti delegation Consultant Alia Al-Sabah, while taking part in the 44th session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) late Friday, held in New York from May 6 to 10.

She noted that such meetings are important to share experience between delegations to develop the economic and trade fields in Kuwait. (end)

ast









MENAFN11052024000071011013ID1108200352