Kuwait Eager To Develop Legislative Field -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait affirmed its ongoing efforts to become a pioneer in developing the legal field and following the international legislative developments.
The remarks came in a statement by head of the Kuwaiti delegation Consultant Alia Al-Sabah, while taking part in the 44th session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) late Friday, held in New York from May 6 to 10.
She noted that such meetings are important to share experience between delegations to develop the economic and trade fields in Kuwait. (end)
ast
MENAFN11052024000071011013ID1108200352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.