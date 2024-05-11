Conservatives Win Remaining 16 Parliamentary Vacant Seats In Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Conservative candidates have won all 16 vacant parliamentary seats in the capital as a result of the runoff balloting, according to official results declared early on Saturday.

Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson of the electoral commission, said at a news conference that with the latest result, the number of the Tehran winners climbed to 30, out of the 290 total legislators.

He declared the names of winners in 20 other constituencies. Results of the voting in Al-Borz, on Teheran's outskirts, have not been declared yet due to ongoing vote counting.

The runoff election was held on Friday to fill the 45 remaining vacant seats of the Shura Council. Up to 90 nominees competed to win the parliamentary membership.

The first round of the legislative elections had seen the election of 345 deputies out of 290 hopefuls, prompting authorities to organize a second round of balloting in 22 constituencies including heavyweight Tehran. (end)

