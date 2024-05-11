(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HE Al Olama: Nursing Profession Vital for Health Sector Sustainability, Nurses Essential for National Defence



Dubai May 11th, 2024:

HE Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) emphasized that the nursing profession plays a vital role in sustaining the health sector and enhancing its competitiveness, providing health and nursing services that adhere to international best practices.

Dr Al Olama noted that the Ministry is committed to leading the transformation of the nursing sector towards a bright and sustainable future.“Significant progress has been made in collaboration with partners to implement the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery, which provides a roadmap for developing the profession and promoting high-quality education and training in line with national health priorities. Additionally, the strategy focuses on attracting national talent, essential for bolstering the nation during crises, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership.”

In a statement on International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 every year, Al Olama said: 'On this International Day, we should highlight the exceptional efforts of nursing cadres, our first line of defense, and recognize their established role in the health system. It is also an ideal occasion to shed light on the importance of investing in nursing staff for health leadership roles and showcasing their capabilities in developing future healthcare strategies.

“We, at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, are committed not only to fostering a culture of innovation in the provision of nursing care services, but also to ensuring a supportive environment and providing development tools to enhance the efficiency of nursing staff. Additionally, we encourage their participation in research and the adoption of evidence-based practices.'