Sleepwell Creates A Call To Action For Our Tireless Mothers With - #Sleeplessmoms - A Call To Action

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 10, 2024: Sleepwell, India\'s leading and most trusted mattress brand has created a special ode to moms who lose their sleep in the pursuit of raising their child, but do it all with a smile on their face. The campaign titled #SleeplessMoms narrates the story of the unsung efforts of mothers and ignorance of their sacrifice and resilience.



The campaign idea germinated from the findings of a survey called the Indian Sleep Disorders Association where it was revealed that on average, Indian mothers get 1-2 hours less sleep per night compared to their non-parent counterparts. This staggering statistic sheds light on the reality of sleep deprivation in our society and its impact on maternal well-being. It also takes a toll on their cognitive abilities where another research from All India Institute of Medical Sciences found that sleep-deprived mothers experience a 20% decrease in cognitive function.



Sleepwell took to its social media platforms to spread awareness about these concerning statistics with thought-provoking creatives and questions to not just spread awareness but also question the biases of the audience. The brand believes that caring for mothers goes beyond a single day of celebration and it is a commitment rooted in compassion and understanding.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...

Mobile:- 9350203888